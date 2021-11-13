Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.07

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 3099495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

