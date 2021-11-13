Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 290,722 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 162,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNCE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

