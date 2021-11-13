Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.93). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.