ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,041,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 314,882 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of ConocoPhillips worth $307,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $72.36 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

