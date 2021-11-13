ContentBox 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,105.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $12,105.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00239442 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

