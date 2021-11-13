Contrasting a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 ContextLogic 3 6 5 0 2.14

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $13.73, indicating a potential upside of 153.80%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.34 -$745.00 million N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

