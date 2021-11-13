Contrasting Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) and Its Rivals

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS: QNTO) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Quaint Oak Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 16.79% 17.26% 1.03% Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.30% 1.00%

2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million $3.24 million 7.44 Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 16.60

Quaint Oak Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp. Quaint Oak Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quaint Oak Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors 112 433 253 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Quaint Oak Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quaint Oak Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp competitors beat Quaint Oak Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

