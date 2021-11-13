Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$12.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTS. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday.

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

