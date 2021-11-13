Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$12.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTS. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.