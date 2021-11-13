Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lifted by Cormark to C$12.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 price target for the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.13.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

