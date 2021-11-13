Cook Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.55 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $405,545.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.88 or 0.07140833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,502.25 or 0.99613201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

