Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.28.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.85. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$22.49 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

