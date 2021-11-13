Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several research firms have commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $667,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.