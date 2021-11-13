Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.
Several research firms have commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $667,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
