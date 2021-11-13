Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

