Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Tops $0.0003

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $187,756.41 and approximately $43.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00225717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00087615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

