Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $575.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $525.00. Gordon Haskett’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $517.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $520.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

