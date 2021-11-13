Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $55.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COVTY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. Covestro has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

