Craig Hallum Cuts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $50.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01).

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

