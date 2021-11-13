Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%.

Shares of CRARY opened at $7.24 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

