Credit Suisse AG Buys 201,784 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Centennial Resource Development worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 235,695 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.18 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.