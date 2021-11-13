Credit Suisse AG Has $3.74 Million Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580,623 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,692,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,614,000 after buying an additional 114,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,894,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after buying an additional 688,269 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.83%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.