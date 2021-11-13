Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,200 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $68,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

