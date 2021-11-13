Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,035 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $119,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.