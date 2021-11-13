Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,867 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,733.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 90,903 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 126.6% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 330,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in frontdoor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after acquiring an additional 208,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in frontdoor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

FTDR stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

