Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 855,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 515,766 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 426,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 158,503 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

