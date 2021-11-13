Credit Suisse Group Trims Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Target Price to $21.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSCR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 68,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.