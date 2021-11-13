Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.52 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

