CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,626.29

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,626.29 ($47.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,800 ($49.65). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,786 ($49.46), with a volume of 384,347 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,645.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,626.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

