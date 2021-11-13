Critical Comparison: Atlantic American (AAME) vs. The Competition

Atlantic American (NASDAQ: AAME) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Atlantic American to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlantic American and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic American Competitors 575 1980 2231 83 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Atlantic American’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic American has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic American and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $195.35 million $12.17 million 7.08 Atlantic American Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 4.51

Atlantic American’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American. Atlantic American is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 6.42% 0.72% 0.25% Atlantic American Competitors 9.04% 7.28% 0.92%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American’s peers have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atlantic American pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 11.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic American has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Atlantic American peers beat Atlantic American on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

