Critical Comparison: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) vs. ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06% ANSYS 24.92% 12.26% 8.72%

This table compares Paycom Software and ANSYS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $841.43 million 34.98 $143.45 million $2.95 166.18 ANSYS $1.68 billion 20.33 $433.89 million $5.31 73.79

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Paycom Software. ANSYS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paycom Software and ANSYS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 4 10 0 2.71 ANSYS 1 5 3 0 2.22

Paycom Software currently has a consensus price target of $539.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. ANSYS has a consensus price target of $326.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.71%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than ANSYS.

Summary

Paycom Software beats ANSYS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

