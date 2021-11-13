Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.93 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

