CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 352,676 shares.The stock last traded at $49.65 and had previously closed at $50.62.

LAW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

