CTS (NYSE:CTS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CTS (NYSE:CTS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTS. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 269.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 3,554.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 15.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

