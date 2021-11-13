Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,018 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $88.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.