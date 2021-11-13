Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 8,198 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 154.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,875 shares of company stock worth $12,617,247. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFR opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

