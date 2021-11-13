Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,998 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Matson by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $365,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,201,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,283 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MATX opened at $94.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

