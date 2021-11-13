Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 9% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price traded up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.31. 8,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,557,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.