Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of DARE stock remained flat at $$1.65 during trading on Friday. 1,364,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

