David Hersham Purchases 1,097,000 Shares of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) insider David Hersham acquired 1,097,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,065.00 ($113,617.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.
About Nova Minerals
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.