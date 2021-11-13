David Hersham Purchases 1,097,000 Shares of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) insider David Hersham acquired 1,097,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,065.00 ($113,617.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States, Australia, and Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project comprise 346 mining claims covering an area of 220 square km located in Alaska.

