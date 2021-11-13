DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Alan Ralph Buys 1,500 Shares

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Alan Ralph bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,112 ($79.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,128.52. DCC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

