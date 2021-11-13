Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Delek US stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,335 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

