Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €158.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €158.33 ($186.27).

DHER opened at €113.50 ($133.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is €115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

