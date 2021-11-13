Design Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Design Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $20.01 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

