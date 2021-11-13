Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €240.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €229.92 ($270.49).

Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €197.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €205.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

