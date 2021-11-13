Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.74 ($9.10).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA opened at €7.91 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.33. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.