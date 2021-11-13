Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $317.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $317.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.86.

TGT opened at $260.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.20. Target has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 77.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Target by 104.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 488,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after acquiring an additional 248,939 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 170,844.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

