Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 240.90 ($3.15). The stock has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.78.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

