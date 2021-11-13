Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €116.00 Price Target for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Euronext in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €94.35 ($111.00) on Tuesday. Euronext has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €93.72.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

