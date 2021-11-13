Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($23.63).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €17.11 ($20.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.47. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €11.77 ($13.85) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.19.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

