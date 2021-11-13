Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($10.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.13 ($8.39).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.70 ($7.88) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

