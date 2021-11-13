Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) COO Sells $2,703,426.84 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,185,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

